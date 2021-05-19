News
ധാതുക്കളുടെ ഉൽപാദനം: മാർച്ചിൽ 6.1% വർധന

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ രാജ്യത്ത് മാർച്ചിൽ ധാതുക്കളുടെ ഉൽപാദനത്തിൽ 6.1% വർധന. 2020 മാർച്ചുമായി താരതമ്യം ചെയ്യുമ്പോഴാണ് ഇതെന്ന് കേന്ദ്ര ഖനി മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്റെ റിപ്പോർട്ട്. അതേസമയം 2020–21 സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷം ആകെ ഉൽപാദനത്തിൽ 7.8% ഇടിവാണ് ഉണ്ടായത്. മാർച്ചിലെ ഉൽപാദനം: കൽക്കരി (960 ലക്ഷം ടൺ), ലിഗ്‌നൈറ്റ് (52 ലക്ഷം ടൺ), പ്രകൃതി വാതകം (2312 മില്യൻ ക്യുബിക് മീറ്റർ), ക്രൂഡ് പെട്രോളിയം (26 ലക്ഷം ടൺ), ബോക്സൈറ്റ് (21 ലക്ഷം ടൺ).
