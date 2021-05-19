മുംബൈ∙ ഡോളറുമായുള്ള വിനിമയ നിരക്കിൽ രൂപയ്ക്ക് തുടർച്ചയായ മൂന്നാം ദിവസവും മുന്നേറ്റം. ഇന്റർ ബാങ്ക് ഫോറെക്സ് മാർക്കറ്റിൽ 17 പൈസ നേട്ടത്തോടെ രൂപ 73.05ൽ എത്തി. ഒരുഘട്ടത്തിൽ ഡോളർ വിനിമയത്തോത് 72.95 രൂപ വരെ ആയിരുന്നു. 3 ദിവസമായി 37 പൈസയുടെ നേട്ടമാണ് ലഭിച്ചത്.
രൂപയ്ക്കും നേട്ടം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
