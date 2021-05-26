ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ ഇൻഫോസിസ് സഹ സ്ഥാപകനായ എസ്.ഡി. ഷിബുലാൽ ഭാര്യ കുമാരി ഷിബുലാലിന്റെ കൈവശമുണ്ടായിരുന്ന 7,45,150 കമ്പനി ഓഹരികൾ 100 കോടി രൂപയ്ക്ക് വാങ്ങി. ഓഹരി ഒന്നിന് 1,342.05 രൂപ പ്രകാരമാണ് വിൽപന. ഈമാസം 12, 19 തീയതികളിലും ഷിബുലാൽ ഭാര്യയിൽ നിന്ന് 100 കോടി രൂപ വീതം മൂല്യമുള്ള ഓഹരികൾ വാങ്ങിയിരുന്നു.
ഇൻഫോസിസ്: ഭാര്യയുടെ ഓഹരി വാങ്ങി ഷിബുലാൽ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
