കൊച്ചി ∙ ഡേറ്റ സ്പീഡ് വർധിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനായി പ്രമുഖ ടെലികോം സേവനദാതാവായ ഭാരതി എയർടെൽ കേരളത്തിലെ മൊബൈൽ നെറ്റ്വർക്കിന്റെ ശേഷി വർധിപ്പിച്ചു. 1800 ബാൻഡിൽ 5 മെഗാ ഹെർട്സ് സ്പെക്ട്രവും 2300 ബാൻഡിൽ 10 മെഗാ ഹെർട്സ് സ്പെക്ട്രവും അധികമായി വിന്യസിച്ചു.
എയർടെൽ നെറ്റ്വർക്ക് ശേഷി വർധിപ്പിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
