News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper
Featured Articles

എയർടെൽ നെറ്റ്‌വർക്ക് ശേഷി വർധിപ്പിച്ചു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

കൊച്ചി ∙ ഡേറ്റ സ്പീഡ് വർധിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനായി പ്രമുഖ ടെലികോം സേവനദാതാവായ ഭാരതി എയർടെൽ കേരളത്തിലെ മൊബൈൽ നെറ്റ്‌വർക്കിന്റെ ശേഷി വർധിപ്പിച്ചു.  1800 ബാൻഡിൽ 5 മെഗാ ഹെർട്സ് സ്‌പെക്ട്രവും 2300 ബാൻഡിൽ 10 മെഗാ ഹെർട്സ് സ്‌പെക്ട്രവും അധികമായി വിന്യസിച്ചു.
MORE IN BUSINESS
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA