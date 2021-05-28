മുംബൈ∙ ഡിജിറ്റൽ പണമിടപാട് സ്ഥാപനമായ പേയ്ടിഎം ആദ്യ ഓഹരി വിൽപനയിലൂടെ(ഐപിഒ) 21,800 കോടി രൂപ സമാഹരിക്കാൻ ഒരുങ്ങുന്നെന്നു റിപ്പോർട്ട്. പേയ്ടിഎം ഔദ്യോഗികമായി വാർത്തകളോട് പ്രതികരിച്ചിട്ടില്ല.
പേയ്ടിഎം ഓഹരി വിൽപനയ്ക്ക്
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
