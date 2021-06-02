ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ ബാറ്ററിയിൽ ഓടുന്ന വാഹനങ്ങൾക്കു റജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ ഫീസ് ഒഴിവാക്കി മോട്ടർ വാഹന ചട്ടങ്ങളിൽ ഭേദഗതി വരുന്നു. ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച് ഗതാഗതമന്ത്രാലയം കരടു വിജ്ഞാപനം പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചു. ബാറ്ററി കൊണ്ടു പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന വാഹനങ്ങളുടെ റജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ, ആർസി പുതുക്കൽ എന്നിവയ്ക്ക് ഫീസ് ഒഴിവാക്കും. ഇ–മൊബിലിറ്റി പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിക്കാനാണ് ഇതെന്ന് മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു. പൊതുജനങ്ങൾക്ക് 30 ദിവസത്തിനകം അഭിപ്രായങ്ങൾ comments-morth@gov.in എന്ന മെയിൽ ഐഡിയിൽ അറിയിക്കാം.
ഇലക്ട്രിക് വാഹനങ്ങൾക്ക് റജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ ഫീ ഒഴിവാക്കും
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
