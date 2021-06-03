തിരുവനന്തപുരം∙ ഹ്രസ്വകാല വായ്പകൾ നൽകുന്നതിനായി നബാർഡ് സംസ്ഥാന സഹകരണ ബാങ്കിനും കേരള ഗ്രാമീണ ബാങ്കിനുമായി 2670 കോടി രൂപ വിതരണം ചെയ്തു. സംസ്ഥാന സഹകരണ ബാങ്കിന് 870 കോടി രൂപ കാർഷിക വായ്പകൾ നൽകുന്നതിനും, 800 കോടി രൂപ കാർഷികേതര വായ്പകൾ നൽകുന്നതിനും ഉപയോഗിക്കാം. കാർഷിക വായ്പകൾ നൽകുന്നതിനാണ് കേരള ഗ്രാമീണ ബാങ്കിനുള്ള 1000 കോടി രൂപയുടെ സഹായധനം.
2670 കോടി രൂപ നബാർഡ് സഹായധനം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
