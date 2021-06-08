മുംബൈ∙ കോവിഡ് ഭീഷണി ഒഴിഞ്ഞു തുടങ്ങുന്നു എന്ന സൂചനകളും രൂപയുടെ സ്ഥിതി മെച്ചപ്പെട്ടതും വിപണിയിൽ പ്രതിഫലിച്ചപ്പോൾ ഓഹരി സൂചികകൾ പുതിയ ഉയരം കണ്ടെത്തി. 228.46 പോയിന്റ് ഉയർന്ന് സെൻസെക്സ് 52,328.51ൽ ക്ലോസ് ചെയ്തു. നിഫ്റ്റി 81.40 പോയിന്റ് ഉയർന്ന് 15,751.65 പോയിന്റിലും. ഇടപാടുകാർ എനർജി, ഐടി, ബാങ്ക് ഓഹരികൾ വൻതോതിൽ വാങ്ങിയതാണ് വിപണിക്ക് കരുത്തേകിയത്. വിപണിയുടെ നേട്ടത്തിൽ പകുതിയോളം റിലയൻസിന്റെ സംഭാവനയായിരുന്നു.
സൂചികകൾ പുതിയ ഉയരത്തിൽ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
