തിരുവനന്തപുരം ∙ കാർഷിക വായ്പകൾക്ക് മൊറട്ടോറിയം നീട്ടിനൽകുന്നത് അടുത്ത സംസ്ഥാന തല ബാങ്കേഴ്സ് സമിതി പരിഗണിക്കുമെന്ന് മന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ.ബാലഗോപാൽ നിയമസഭയെ അറിയിച്ചു. ഈ വർഷം മാർച്ച് ഒന്നിനും ജൂൺ 30നും ഇടയിൽ പുതുക്കേണ്ട ഹ്രസ്വകാല കാർഷിക വായ്പകൾ ഈ മാസം 30നു മുൻപു പുതുക്കണം. പുതുക്കുന്ന വായ്പയ്ക്ക് പിഴപ്പലിശ ഈടാക്കില്ലെന്നും ഇവയ്ക്കു സബ്സിഡി ലഭിക്കുമെന്നും മന്ത്രി വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
മൊറട്ടോറിയം പരിഗണിക്കും
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
