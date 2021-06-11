മുംബൈ∙ ജാഗ്വർ ലാൻഡ് റോവറിന്റെ പുതുക്കിയ എഫ്–പേസ് എസ്യുവി ഇന്ത്യയിൽ വിപണനം തുടങ്ങി. 2–ലീറ്റർ ഡീസൽ (204 എച്ച്പി കരുത്ത്), 2–ലീറ്റർ പെട്രോൾ (252 എച്ച്പി) എൻജിനുകളോടെ ലഭിക്കും. ഓരോ വേരിയന്റ് മാത്രമേയുള്ളൂ. രണ്ടിനും ഷോറൂം വില 69.99 ലക്ഷം രൂപ. 8–സ്പീഡ് ഓട്ടമാറ്റിക് ഗിയർ ബോക്സും ഓൾ വീൽ ഡ്രൈവുമാണ്.
ജാഗ്വർ എഫ്–പേസ് വിപണിയിൽ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
