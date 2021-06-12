News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper
Featured Articles

ഐഡിബിഐ ബാങ്ക്: സൗജന്യ ചെക്ക് 20 മാത്രം

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

മുംബൈ∙ ഐഡിബിഐ ബാങ്ക് ഇടപാടുകാർക്ക് ജൂലൈ 1 മുതൽ, ഒരു വർഷം 20 ചെക് ലീഫേ സൗജന്യമായി കിട്ടൂ. അതിനുശേഷം ഓരോന്നിനും 5 രൂപ ചാർജ് ഈടാക്കും. നിലവിൽ ആദ്യവർഷം അറുപതും തുടർന്ന് വർഷം തോറും അൻപതും ലീഫുകൾ സൗജന്യമാണ്. പണമിടപാടുകളുടെ ഫീസ് സംബന്ധിച്ചും അടുത്ത ഒന്നു മുതൽ പുതിയ വ്യവസ്ഥകൾ നടപ്പാകും.
MORE IN BUSINESS
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA