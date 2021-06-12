മുംബൈ∙ ഐഡിബിഐ ബാങ്ക് ഇടപാടുകാർക്ക് ജൂലൈ 1 മുതൽ, ഒരു വർഷം 20 ചെക് ലീഫേ സൗജന്യമായി കിട്ടൂ. അതിനുശേഷം ഓരോന്നിനും 5 രൂപ ചാർജ് ഈടാക്കും. നിലവിൽ ആദ്യവർഷം അറുപതും തുടർന്ന് വർഷം തോറും അൻപതും ലീഫുകൾ സൗജന്യമാണ്. പണമിടപാടുകളുടെ ഫീസ് സംബന്ധിച്ചും അടുത്ത ഒന്നു മുതൽ പുതിയ വ്യവസ്ഥകൾ നടപ്പാകും.
ഐഡിബിഐ ബാങ്ക്: സൗജന്യ ചെക്ക് 20 മാത്രം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
MORE IN BUSINESS
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Euro 2020: Danish midfielder Eriksen conscious in hospital after collapsing
-
Pvt hospitals used only 17.05% of total Covid vax in May
-
Baffled Women’s panel to record Sajitha’s statement
-
UP village prays to 'goddess corona' to rid them of the virus
-
With 13,832 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, Kerala's TPR drops to 12.72%