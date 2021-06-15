തിരുവനന്തപുരം ∙ സ്റ്റാർട്ടപ്പ് കമ്പനികൾക്ക് സീഡ് ഫണ്ട് ആയി 25 ലക്ഷം രൂപ വരെ വായ്പ നൽകാനുള്ള പദ്ധതിയിൽ കെഎസ്ഐഡിസി അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു. 4.25% പലിശ നിരക്കിലാണ് ഒരുവർഷത്തെ സോഫ്റ്റ്ലോൺ നൽകുക. ഈ ഘട്ടം വിജയകരമായി പൂർത്തിയാക്കുന്നവർക്ക് പിന്നീട് 50 ലക്ഷം രൂപ വരെ അധിക വായ്പയും നൽകും. 30 സ്റ്റാർട്ടപ്പുകൾക്ക് ഈ വർഷം സീഡ് ഫണ്ട് സഹായം നൽകുമെന്ന് എംഡി എം.ജി.രാജമാണിക്യം അറിയിച്ചു. അപേക്ഷകൾ ജൂലൈ 15ന് അകം സമർപ്പിക്കണം. ഫോൺ 0484-2323010.
സ്റ്റാർട്ടപ്പുകൾക്ക് കെഎസ്ഐഡിസി വായ്പ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
