അംബാസഡർമാരെ നിയമിച്ചു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ന്യൂഡൽഹി ∙ രാം കരൺ വർമയെ കോംഗോയിലും മനീഷ് പ്രഭാതിനെ ഉസ്ബക്കിസ്ഥാനിലും രാഹുൽ ശ്രീവാസ്തവയെ മോൾഡോവ റിപ്പബ്ലിക്കിലും അംബാസഡർമാരായി നിയമിച്ചു. വീരേന്ദ്രകുമാർ പോളിനെ കെനിയയിൽ ഹൈക്കമ്മിഷണറായി നിയമിച്ചു.
