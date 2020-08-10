ന്യൂഡൽഹി ∙ രാം കരൺ വർമയെ കോംഗോയിലും മനീഷ് പ്രഭാതിനെ ഉസ്ബക്കിസ്ഥാനിലും രാഹുൽ ശ്രീവാസ്തവയെ മോൾഡോവ റിപ്പബ്ലിക്കിലും അംബാസഡർമാരായി നിയമിച്ചു. വീരേന്ദ്രകുമാർ പോളിനെ കെനിയയിൽ ഹൈക്കമ്മിഷണറായി നിയമിച്ചു.
അംബാസഡർമാരെ നിയമിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
