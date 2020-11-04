ന്യൂഡൽഹി ∙ രാജ്യത്ത് കോവിഡ് ബാധിച്ചവരുടെ എണ്ണം 83.57 ലക്ഷമായി. ആകെ മരണം 1,24,029. ഇന്നലെ രാജ്യത്ത് ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതൽ കോവിഡ് കേസുകൾ കേരളത്തിലാണ് (8516); രണ്ടാമത് ഡൽഹിയും (6482) മൂന്നാമത് മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയുമാണ് (5505). ഇന്നലെ രാവിലെ വരെ 24 മണിക്കൂറിനിടെ രാജ്യത്ത് 46,253 പേർ കോവിഡ് പോസിറ്റീവായി. 514 പേർ മരിച്ചു.
രാജ്യത്ത് കോവിഡ് 83.57 ലക്ഷം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
