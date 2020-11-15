ഉത്തർകാശി ∙ ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡിലെ പ്രശസ്തമായ ഗംഗോത്രി ക്ഷേത്രം ശൈത്യകാലം പ്രമാണിച്ച് അടച്ചു. ക്ഷേത്രത്തിലെ പ്രതിഷ്ഠയായ ഗംഗാ ദേവിയുടെ വിഗ്രഹം മുഖ്ബാ ഗ്രാമത്തിലേക്കു മാറ്റി. ശൈത്യകാലം കഴിയുന്നതു വരെ ഇവിടെയായിരിക്കും പൂജകൾ. കോവിഡിനെ തുടർന്ന് ഈ വർഷം വൈകി തുറന്ന ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ 23,500 പേർ എത്തി.
ഗംഗോത്രി ക്ഷേത്രം അടച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
MORE IN WORLD
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Why Isaac's move to employ SNC-Lavalin to defend KIIFB could irritate his party
-
Column | A Kerala merchant and Bagan’s ancient Vishnu temple
-
Column | Chance for Rohit to excel in Kohli's absence
-
A heart transplant that overcame even the COVID lockdown crisis
-
Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM on Monday, suspense over deputy continues