ഗംഗോത്രി ക്ഷേത്രം അടച്ചു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ഉത്തർകാശി ∙ ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡിലെ പ്രശസ്തമായ ഗംഗോത്രി ക്ഷേത്രം ശൈത്യകാലം പ്രമാണിച്ച് അടച്ചു. ക്ഷേത്രത്തിലെ പ്രതിഷ്ഠയായ ഗംഗാ ദേവിയുടെ വിഗ്രഹം മുഖ്ബാ ഗ്രാമത്തിലേക്കു മാറ്റി. ശൈത്യകാലം കഴിയുന്നതു വരെ ഇവിടെയായിരിക്കും പൂജകൾ. കോവിഡിനെ തുടർന്ന് ഈ വർഷം വൈകി തുറന്ന ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ 23,500 പേർ എത്തി.
