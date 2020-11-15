News
മോദിക്കെതിരെ പോസ്റ്റ്: യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ബുലന്ദ്ശഹർ (യുപി) ∙ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയെ ആക്ഷേപിച്ച് സമൂഹമാധ്യമത്തിൽ പോസ്റ്റിട്ട യുവാവിനെ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ബുലന്ദ്ശഹർ സ്വദേശിയായ സലീം ഖാനാണ് (31) അറസ്റ്റിലായത്.  
