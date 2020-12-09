ന്യൂഡൽഹി ∙ വായ്പകൾക്കു കോവിഡ്കാലത്ത് പലിശയിളവ് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് ചെറുകിട വ്യവസായ ഉൽപാദക അസോസിയേഷനും മറ്റും നൽകിയ ഹർജികൾ സുപ്രീം കോടതി 14നു പരിഗണിക്കാൻ മാറ്റി. ജസ്റ്റിസ് അശോക് ഭൂഷൺ അധ്യക്ഷനായ ബെഞ്ചിന്റേതാണ് നടപടി. സാധ്യമാവുന്ന നടപടികൾ സർക്കാരും റിസർവ് ബാങ്കും സ്വീകരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും അതു കാണാതെയുള്ള നിർദേശങ്ങൾ കോടതിയിൽ നിന്ന് ഉണ്ടാവരുതെന്നും സ്റ്റേറ്റ് ബാങ്ക് ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്കുവേണ്ടി മുകുൾ റോഹത്ഗി വാദിച്ചു.
പലിശയിളവ്: ഹർജി 14 ന്
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
MORE IN INDIA
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Kerala local body polls | Voting begins in 5 districts in phase 2
-
Ground report: Peechi forest dwellers' poll booth is nearby, but they have to travel 25km to reach panchayat office
-
Here's a lowdown on how to vote in the Kerala civic polls
-
Centre denies reports it rejected emergency approval for Covid vaccine
-
Farmers reject Centre's proposals, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14