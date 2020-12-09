ന്യൂഡൽഹി ∙ കോൺഗ്രസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് സോണിയാഗാന്ധിക്ക് ആഘോഷങ്ങളിലാതെ 74 ാം പിറന്നാൾ. കർഷകസമരത്തിന്റെ സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ് പിറന്നാളാഘോഷം ഒഴിവാക്കിയത്. പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി സോണിയയ്ക്ക് ആയുരാരോഗ്യസൗഖ്യങ്ങൾ നേർന്നു.
ആഘോഷങ്ങളില്ല; സോണിയയ്ക്ക് 74 ാം പിറന്നാൾ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
