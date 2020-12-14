ഹൈദരാബാദ് ∙ ഹിമാചൽപ്രദേശ് ഗവർണർ ബന്ദാരു ദത്താത്രേയ സഞ്ചരിച്ച കാർ റോഡിൽ നിന്ന് തെന്നിമാറിയെങ്കിലും അപകടം ഒഴിവായി. ഹൈദരാബാദ്–വിജയവാഡ ദേശീയ പാതയിലാണ് അപകടം. നൽഗോണ്ടയിൽ ഒരു പരിപാടിക്കു പോകുമ്പോഴാണ് അപകടം.
ഹിമാചൽ ഗവർണർ സഞ്ചരിച്ച കാറിന് അപകടം; പരുക്കില്ല
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Kerala local body polls | Counting at 244 centres on Wednesday
-
Kerala local body polls | 78.64 per cent polling in final phase
-
Job scam rocks govt: Saritha Nair collected money, issued ‘offer letters’ to youths
-
COVID-19: 2,707 new positive cases in Kerala on Monday, 4,481 recover
-
AIIMS Delhi nurses on indefinite strike against contract terms