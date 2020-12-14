News
ഹിമാചൽ ഗവർണർ സഞ്ചരിച്ച കാറിന് അപകടം; പരുക്കില്ല

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ഹൈദരാബാദ് ∙ ഹിമാചൽപ്രദേശ് ഗവർണർ ബന്ദാരു ദത്താത്രേയ സഞ്ചരിച്ച കാർ റോഡിൽ നിന്ന് തെന്നിമാറിയെങ്കിലും അപകടം ഒഴിവായി. ഹൈദരാബാദ്–വിജയവാഡ ദേശീയ പാതയിലാണ് അപകടം. നൽഗോണ്ടയിൽ ഒരു പരിപാടിക്കു പോകുമ്പോഴാണ് അപകടം.
