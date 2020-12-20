News
ഗുജറാത്തിൽ പാക്ക് മത്സ്യത്തൊഴിലാളി പിടിയിൽ

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ന്യൂഡൽഹി ∙ ഇന്ത്യൻ സമുദ്രാതിർത്തിയിൽ അതിക്രമിച്ചു കയറിയ പാക്കിസ്ഥാനിൽ നിന്നുള്ള മത്സ്യബന്ധന തൊഴിലാളി ഖാലിദ് ഹുസൈൻ (35)  ബിഎസ്എഫിന്റെ പിടിയിലായി.ബോട്ടും പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു.
