ന്യൂഡൽഹി ∙ ഇന്ത്യൻ സമുദ്രാതിർത്തിയിൽ അതിക്രമിച്ചു കയറിയ പാക്കിസ്ഥാനിൽ നിന്നുള്ള മത്സ്യബന്ധന തൊഴിലാളി ഖാലിദ് ഹുസൈൻ (35) ബിഎസ്എഫിന്റെ പിടിയിലായി.ബോട്ടും പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു.
ഗുജറാത്തിൽ പാക്ക് മത്സ്യത്തൊഴിലാളി പിടിയിൽ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
