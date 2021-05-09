മുംബൈ∙ നടി ഹേമമാലിനിയുടെ പഴ്സനൽ സെക്രട്ടറി മർകന്ദ് മേത്ത (80) കോവിഡ് ബാധിച്ചു മരിച്ചു. 40 വർഷമായി ഹേമമാലിനിക്കൊപ്പം പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നയാളാണ് മർകന്ദ്
കോവിഡ്: ഹേമമാലിനിയുടെ സെക്രട്ടറി മരിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
