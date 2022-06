അഗ്നിപഥിനെതിരെ രോഷാഗ്നി; ഉത്തരേന്ത്യയിൽ തെരുവിലിറങ്ങി യുവാക്കൾ; ട്രെയിനുകൾ കത്തിച്ചു

Inkalab started from #BIHAR



Massive protest by youths preparing for #IndianArmy recruitment in #Muzaffarpur in protest against #Agnipath_scheme. (abusive language) #ModiMustResign #FathersDay #MamataBanerjee #AadityaThackerayAyodhya #TejRan pic.twitter.com/bzVJkjUFCV