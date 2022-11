അസമിന്റെ തിളക്കമുള്ള നക്ഷത്രമായി ലച്ചിത് ബർഫുകൻ

A fearless warrior, statesman & valiant son of our motherland, Lachit Barphukan became an icon for the people of Assam with his heroic exploits against the Mughals.



On his jayanti, celebrated as #LachitDivas, I bow my head in tribute to the Mahabir.#400YearsofLachitBarphukan pic.twitter.com/xImH56Upxp