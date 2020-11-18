News
കാട്ടുപന്നിയെ കൊല്ലാനുള്ള അനുമതി നീട്ടി നൽകി

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

തിരുവനന്തപുരം ∙ ജനവാസ മേഖലകളിൽ കൃഷിനാശം വരുത്തുന്ന കാട്ടുപന്നികളെ ലൈസൻസുള്ള തോക്ക് ഉപയോഗിച്ചു വെടിവച്ചു കൊല്ലുന്നതിന് അനുമതി നൽകുന്ന ഉത്തരവിന്റെ കാലാവധി 6 മാസം കൂടി നീട്ടി.മേയ് 18 ന് ഇറക്കിയ ഉത്തരവിന്റെ 6 മാസ കാലാവധി കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം തീർന്നിരുന്നു. ചീഫ് വൈൽഡ് ലൈഫ് വാർഡന്റെ ശുപാർശയെത്തുടർന്നാണു നടപടി.
