തിരുവനന്തപുരം∙ മലയാറ്റൂർ സ്മാരക സമിതിയുടെ അവാർഡ് (25,000 രൂപ) സാഹിത്യകാരൻ ഡോ. ജോർജ് ഓണക്കൂറിന്റെ ‘ഹൃദയരാഗങ്ങൾ’ എന്ന ആത്മകഥയ്ക്കു ലഭിച്ചു.ശ്രദ്ധേയ എഴുത്തുകാർക്കുള്ള മലയാറ്റൂർ പ്രൈസ് (5001 രൂപ) ഇ.സന്ധ്യയുടെ ‘അമ്മയുള്ളതിനാൽ’ എന്ന കവിതാ സമാഹാരത്തിനാണ്.
ഓണക്കൂറിന് മലയാറ്റൂർ അവാർഡ്
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Joseph faction can't use the name Kerala Congress (M): HC
-
Kerala records 4,642 new COVID-19 cases on Friday after testing 53K samples
-
How Kim Ki-Duk inspired youngsters with his quirky and violent cinema
-
South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk dies from COVID-19 complications
-
Kim Ki-duk: The man who took our breath away