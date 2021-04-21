കോട്ടയം ∙ പരുമല സെന്റ് ഗ്രിഗോറിയോസ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിൽ കഴിയുന്ന പരിശുദ്ധ ബസേലിയോസ് മാർത്തോമ്മാ പൗലോസ് ദ്വിതീയൻ കാതോലിക്കാ ബാവായ്ക്ക് കോവിഡിനെത്തുടർന്നുണ്ടായ ആരോഗ്യ പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾക്കുള്ള ചികിത്സ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് ആശുപത്രി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. സൂം കോൺഫറൻസിലൂടെ നടത്തിയ എപ്പിസ്കോപ്പൽ സുന്നഹദോസിൽ മുഴുവൻ സമയവും ബാവാ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു.
കാതോലിക്കാ ബാവായുടെ ചികിത്സ തുടരുന്നു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
