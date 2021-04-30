കൊച്ചി ∙ കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവും തൃപ്പൂണിത്തുറയിലെ യുഡിഎഫ് സ്ഥാനാർഥിയുമായ കെ.ബാബു സ്വന്തം പാർട്ടിയുടെ പ്രാദേശിക നേതാക്കൾക്കെതിരെ അപകീർത്തിക്കേസ് ഫയൽ ചെയ്തു. എ.ബി.സാബു, കെ.ആർ.പ്രേംകുമാർ, ഇന്ദു കലാധരൻ എന്നിവരെ എതിർകക്ഷികളാക്കിയാണു ഹർജി. സ്ഥാനാർഥിയായി പരിഗണിക്കപ്പെട്ട ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ എതിർകക്ഷികൾ അപകീർത്തികരമായ പത്രസമ്മേളനം നടത്തിയതാണു ഹർജിക്കു കാരണമായത്.
പത്രസമ്മേളനം: കെ.ബാബു കേസ് ഫയൽ ചെയ്തു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
