തിരുവനന്തപുരം ∙ മുൻ മന്ത്രി കെ.ആർ.ഗൗരിയമ്മയുടെ ആരോഗ്യനില മെച്ചപ്പെട്ടതിനാൽ ഐസിയുവിൽ നിന്നും മുറിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. രക്തത്തിലെ അണുബാധയെത്തുടർന്ന് 8 ദിവസം മുൻപാണ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചത്. മൂന്ന് ദിവസം മുൻപാണ് അപകടനില തരണം ചെയ്തത്. ഇന്നലെ മുതൽ ചെറിയ രീതിയിൽ ആഹാരം കഴിക്കാനും ബന്ധുക്കളുമായി സംസാരിക്കാനും തുടങ്ങിയതോടെയാണ് മുറിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റാൻ ഡോക്ടർമാർ തീരുമാനിച്ചത്.
ഗൗരിയമ്മയുടെ ആരോഗ്യനില മെച്ചപ്പെട്ടു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
