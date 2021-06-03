തിരുവനന്തപുരം∙ ഓരോ കോഴ്സിന്റെയും 40% ഓൺലൈനായും ബാക്കി ക്ലാസ്റൂം പഠനമായും നടത്തുവാനുള്ള യുജിസി നിർദേശം പടിപടിയായി മാത്രമേ നടപ്പാക്കാവൂ എന്ന് ഉന്നത വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രി ആർ.ബിന്ദു. ഈ നിർദേശം രാജ്യത്തു നിലനിൽക്കുന്ന ഡിജിറ്റൽ വിഭജനത്തെ വർധിപ്പിക്കും. ധൃതി പിടിച്ച് ഇതു നടപ്പാക്കുന്നത് അഭികാമ്യമല്ലെന്നും സംസ്ഥാന ഉന്നത വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ കൗൺസിൽ യോഗം ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു മന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു.
മിശ്രിത പഠനം: യുജിസി നിർദേശം ധൃതി പിടിച്ച് നടപ്പിലാക്കില്ലെന്ന് മന്ത്രി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
How are you going to provide universal online education? Sivankutty has no concrete answers
-
PM speaks to US V-P Kamala Harris, appreciates efforts for vaccine supply to India
-
SC says every journalist is entitled to protection, quashes sedition case against Vinod Dua
-
PM interacts with Class-12 students, asks them to utilise time productively post exam cancellation
-
SC asks CBSE, ICSE to reveal criteria for assessment of Class 12 students in two weeks