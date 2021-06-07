തിരുവനന്തപുരം∙ മരാമത്ത് വകുപ്പിന്റെ അനുമതി ഇല്ലാതെ റോഡിന്റെ വശങ്ങളിൽ സ്ഥാപിച്ച സ്വകാര്യ പരസ്യ ബോർഡുകളെക്കുറിച്ച് 20 ന് അകം റിപ്പോർട്ട് നൽകാൻ മന്ത്രി പി.എ.മുഹമ്മദ് റിയാസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർക്കു നിർദേശം നൽകി. അനധികൃത ബോർഡുകൾ അപകടങ്ങൾക്കിടയാക്കുന്നുവെന്ന പരാതിയുടെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലാണു നടപടി.
റോഡിലെ പരസ്യ ബോർഡ്: 20 ന് അകം റിപ്പോർട്ട് നൽകണമെന്ന് മന്ത്രി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
