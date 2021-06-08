തിരുവനന്തപുരം ∙ ഉന്നതവിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പിനു കീഴിലുള്ള സർവകലാശാലകളിൽ 15നു തുടങ്ങാനിരുന്ന എല്ലാ പരീക്ഷകളും നീട്ടി. ലോക്ഡൗൺ 16 വരെ നീട്ടിയ സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണിത്. കേരള ആരോഗ്യ സർവകലാശാല അവസാന വർഷ എംബിബിഎസ് ഉൾപ്പെടെ 16 വരെയുള്ള എല്ലാ പരീക്ഷകളും മാറ്റി.
സർവകലാശാലാ പരീക്ഷകൾ നീട്ടി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
MORE IN KERALA
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Now, police slap bribery charges against Kerala BJP chief Surendran after Court directive
-
Centre issues SOPs for vaccination of people undertaking international travel for education, employment
-
CBSE tells schools to complete Class 12 practicals online, submit marks by June 28
-
Neither solemn nor God-fearing. CPM MLA asked to pay fine for faulty oath
-
From June 21, Centre to provide free Covid vaccine for all above 18: PM Modi