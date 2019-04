Karnataka DG-IGP writes to DGs of Tami Nadu, Kerala, Andhra, Telangana, Puducherry, Goa, Maharashtra following a phone call by a man 'claiming to have info that cities in Tamil Nadu, K'taka, Kerala, Andhra, Telangana, Puducherry, Goa, Maharashtra will be hit by terror attacks'. pic.twitter.com/BcvXBHVX2y