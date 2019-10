വാളയാർ കേസ്: സ്മൃതി ഇറാനി ഇടപെടണമെന്ന് രാജീവ് ചന്ദ്രശേഖർ എംപി

Dear @smritiirani - this is a clear case of political n prosecutorial coverup of crimes.



2 children were brutally raped n killed. I urge @NCPCR_ n ur ministry to suo moto intervene n deliver JUSTICE. 🙏🏻🙏🏻#ProtectOurChildren @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @KeralaGovernor https://t.co/sYFHFhxi3R