ചരിത്രച്ചിറകേറി എമിറേറ്റ്സ്; ഒറ്റ ഫ്ലൈറ്റ്, 145 രാജ്യങ്ങളിലെ പൗരന്മാർ!

Today we made history and created a Guinness world record as we welcomed 145 nationalities on Emirates flight EK2019 in celebration of the 48th UAE National Day and Year of Tolerance. @GWR #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter #EK2019 #YearofTolerance https://t.co/tsDLWdRxl8 pic.twitter.com/6IFDM3ywGK