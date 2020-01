പാക്കിസ്ഥാനിലെ നങ്കന സാഹിബ് ഗുരുദ്വാരയ്ക്കു നേരേ കല്ലേറ്; പ്രതിഷേധമറിയിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യ

LIVE Footage from Nankana Sahib where an angry Muslim mob is outside Gurdwara Sahib and raising anti-Sikh slogans



I urge @ImranKhanPTI Ji to take immediate action on such communal incidents that are increasing the insecurity in the minds of Sikhs of Pak@thetribunechd @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/IlxxBjhpO2