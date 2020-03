കൊറോണ ഭയം മുതലെടുത്ത് കൊള്ളലാഭം ഈടാക്കി ഇ–വിപണി; സാനിറ്റൈസറിന് തീവില

Hey guys... Is this fair to sell 30 ml of hand sanitizer at 999 at the need of the hour for ppl...?? I purchased 50ml of the same brand at a cost of 60 infact with 50% discount (paid 30 near by store).. ur charging 999 for 30ml..?? @Flipkart @flipkartsupport @WHO @walmartindia pic.twitter.com/SoA1Lz3ysL