ആരോഗ്യപ്രവർത്തകർക്ക് ആദരം, കയ്യടി; ജനതാ കർഫ്യൂവിനിടെ നന്ദി പ്രകടനം

Before trolling me I just want all cynics to think this is going to be a long haul. But today we’ve managed to prepare people thru #JantaCurfew for a longer lockdown & for the first time unite people to thank our Health workers& doctors. @narendramodi wins fIrst battle. 👍🏻👍🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/zBOC1BETKB