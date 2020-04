ലോക്ഡൗൺ: ഏപ്രിൽ 20 മുതൽ കൂടുതൽ ഇളവുകൾ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് കേന്ദ്രസർക്കാർ

#COVIDIndia Update:

MHA order to exempt activities from #Lockdown2 restrictions👇

●Activities reg. Minor/Non-Timber Forest produce

●Activities reg. Bamboo, Coconut, Arecanut, Cocoa, Spices plantations

●NBFCs & Coop Credit Societies

●Activities reg. Construction in Rural Areas pic.twitter.com/Aw7S4oW6Hf