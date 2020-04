More than 33cr poor people received financial assistance of Rs 31,235cr (as on 22.04.2020) under #PradhanMantriGaribKalyanPackage.

Robust Digital payment infrastructure set up by Govt has enabled prompt transfer of cash payment under PMGKP.



Read more➡️ https://t.co/ROUgopCrmt pic.twitter.com/lmtXkTEIDR