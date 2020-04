കോവിഡ് ബാധിക്കാതെ 2 സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളും 3 കേന്ദ്രഭരണ പ്രദേശങ്ങളും; രാജ്യത്താകെ 300 ജില്ലകൾ

#CoronaUpdate:

As of today, there are 17 districts where earlier cases had come, but now no new case has been reported for the last 28 days.