4 മാസം മുമ്പ് വിവാഹം, പൂക്കൾക്കു നടുവിൽ ചേതനയറ്റ് പ്രിയൻ; ഹൃദയം നുറുങ്ങും കാഴ്ച

She's Akriti Singh, brave wife of Major Anuj Sood, who was martyred in #HandwaraEncounter.



They just got married 3-4 months back. 😢@Tiny_Dhillon @ShivAroor @SinghNavdeep @gauravcsawant @smitaprakash @ActorMadhavan pic.twitter.com/vfHjdOMXYH