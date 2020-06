Wind speed of about 80 to 90 kmph expected over Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg & Palghar. Over Gujarat's Navsari & Valsad wind speed of about 60-80 kmph is expected. By midnight it will weaken & by tomorrow morning it will become depression: Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DGM, IMD https://t.co/VaHes0Ak2D