കോവിഡ് രോഗിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം നീക്കിയത് മണ്ണുമാന്തി യന്ത്രത്തിന്റെ ബക്കറ്റില്‍; വിഡിയോ

In Udayapuram area of #Palasa #Srikakulam #AP, body of 72-yr-old man who had tested positive for #COVID19 during house-to-house survey & died at home, was shifted to crematorium in #JCB machine; after uproar, municipal commissioner & sanitary inspector suspended @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/DbMPCIKRqL