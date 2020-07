അരുണാചൽ പ്രദേശിൽ 6 വിഘടനവാദികളെ സുരക്ഷാസേന കൊലപ്പെടുത്തി

Jt team of Assam Rifles & Arunachal Pradesh Police conducted an early morning action today in Longding dist near Nginu village. 6 NSCN -IM armed cadre killed, 1 Assam Rifle personnel injured. 4 AK-47, 2 Chinese MQ recovered so far. Operation on: RP Upadhyaya,DGP Arunachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/K1bW8zuTvO