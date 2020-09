ഇരുളിന്റെ മറവിലെത്തിയ ചൈന വിറച്ചു; തിരിച്ചടിച്ചത് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ‘രഹസ്യ വജ്രായുധം’

Salute the brave Indian Army Jawan who sacrificed his life for the nation few days ago at the LAC. Brave Tibetan Officer Coy Ldr Nyima Tenzin of Vikas Regiment passed away on August 30 near Pangong Tso. He hails from Tibetan Refugee Settlement at Choglamsar in Ladakh. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/nmczIe0MCN