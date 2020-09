സംഘർഷത്തിനിടെയും ‘കൈ’ കൊടുത്ത് ഇന്ത്യ; ചൈനയ്ക്ക് യാക്കുകളെ കൈമാറി

#IndianArmy#ArunachalPradesh

In a humane gesture, Indian Army handed over 13 Yaks and four Calves that strayed across the LAC on 31 Aug 20 in East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh to China on 07 Sep 20.Chinese officials present thanked Indian Army for the compassionate gesture@adgpi pic.twitter.com/9MaRpUwX5r