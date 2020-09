‘പുലർച്ചെ വന്ന ഫോൺ കോൾ സംഭ്രമം നിറച്ചു; ഒരു കാപ്പി കുടിച്ച് ദിവസം തുടങ്ങി’

View this post on Instagram

What would you think has happened if you receive a phone call early in the morning? "My first thought was that something terribly tragic must have happened; somebody has turned ill or you know something worst than that. So I was concerned, so I was first relieved that it wasn't any of that and then when I examined that news, the examined news seemed good cause this is the academy calling." Around 5 a.m. on 14 October 1998 Amartya Sen's telephone rang. He was worried and fairly sure that something tragic had happened. But after the news sank in, Sen felt that "it was a good piece of news" and started the day with a cup of coffee. Stay tuned to find out who will be receiving the phone call this year. Photo: Stephanie Mitchell/@harvard university. . . . #NobelPrize #Nobel #announcements #science #discovery #research #economicsciences #economic #amartyasen #scientist #researcher