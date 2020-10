മണിമുഴക്കുന്നതും പാത്രത്തില്‍ കൊട്ടുന്നതുമല്ല ഹിന്ദുത്വം: ബിജെപിയെ വെല്ലുവിളിച്ച് ഉദ്ധവ്

We are being asked about Hindutva, that why are we not re-opening temples in the state. They say my Hindutva is different from that of Balasaheb Thackeray. Your Hindutva is about clanging bells and utensils, our Hindutva is not like that: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai https://t.co/xP9NZiQwE9