വീണ്ടും ചുഴലി സാധ്യത; ഓർമകളിൽ ഓഖി മാത്രമല്ല; രാമേശ്വരത്തെ പാമ്പൻ ദുരന്തവും

Cyclone Alert for South TN and South Kerala coasts-DD over BOB to intensify into a CS & cross Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee on 2 Dec. evening/night. To emerge into Gulf of Mannar on 3 Dec. morning. To cross south TN between Kanniyakumari and Pamban on 4th early morning. pic.twitter.com/XSW0krFyUL