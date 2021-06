നമ്പർ 1 കേരളം: നിതി ആയോഗ് സുസ്ഥിര വികസന സൂചിക പുറത്ത്; വളർച്ചയിൽ പിന്നിൽ

India's report card on the SDGs is here!



17 Goals, 36 States/UTs, & 115 indicators: #SDGIndiaIndex & Dashboard 2020-21 is the most comprehensive review of 🇮🇳’s progress towards achieving the SDGs.



Report: https://t.co/ClNGgfiqjx

Dashboard: https://t.co/piGw8xKypj pic.twitter.com/84nde0fbTn